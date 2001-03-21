Anadolu Efes final umudunu sürdürdü

Anadolu Efes, Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi yarı final play-off serisinde Beşiktaş Sompo Japan’ı 66-65 mağlup etti ve seride durum 2-1’e geldi.
Salon: Abdi İpekçi
Hakemler: Mehmet Keseratar xx, Ahmet Ersan Ergüler xx, Mehmet Serdar Ünal xx
Anadolu Efes: Doğuş Balbay x 2, Granger xx 10, Brown xxx 23, Dunston xx 10, Cedi Osman xx 11, Honeycutt x 1, Thomas x 4, Heurtel xx 5
Başantrenör: Velimir Perasovic
Beşiktaş Sompo Japan: Kenan Sipahi x 2, Strawberry x 2, Roll xxx 12, Clark xx 11, Stimac xx 12, Thompson x 5, Sertaç Şanlı xx 8, Erkan Veyseloğlu x 2, Weems xxx 11, Muratcan Güler x
Başantrenör: Ufuk Sarıca
1. Periyot: 23-19 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 36-35 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
3. Periyot: 51-52 (Beşiktaş Sompo Japan lehine)